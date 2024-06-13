News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
Lebanon News
2024-06-13 | 08:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
Israel said on Thursday that Hezbollah, Iran, and the Lebanese government bear "full responsibility" for the increasing violence across the Israeli-Lebanese border, hinting that an escalation might be planned.
Israeli government spokesperson David Menser stated, "Lebanon and Hezbollah, under the direction of Iran, bear full responsibility for the deterioration of the security situation in the north."
He added, "Whether through diplomatic efforts or otherwise, Israel will restore security on our northern border."
Reuters
Lebanon News
Israel
Tension
Lebanon
Border
Hezbollah
Conflict
Iran
Security
Next
Hezbollah launches attack on Israeli military sites in response to death of prominent field commander
Israeli Channel 12 reports: 100 rockets launched from Lebanon at Golan Heights, Galilee
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-11
US-Backed Settlement: Navigating Lebanon-Israel Border Tensions and Hezbollah's Role
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-11
US-Backed Settlement: Navigating Lebanon-Israel Border Tensions and Hezbollah's Role
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-03
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-03
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-07
Guterres warns of escalating conflict on Lebanon-Israel border
Lebanon News
2024-06-07
Guterres warns of escalating conflict on Lebanon-Israel border
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24
Continued operations: Israel rejects ICJ's call for Gaza ceasefire, ensures border security with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24
Continued operations: Israel rejects ICJ's call for Gaza ceasefire, ensures border security with Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
TotalEnergies maintains grip on Lebanese offshore blocks: Oil and gas licensing round
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
TotalEnergies maintains grip on Lebanese offshore blocks: Oil and gas licensing round
0
Lebanon News
11:24
Bassil affirms building a positive relationship with Berri, ready to declare dialogue as an exceptional measure
Lebanon News
11:24
Bassil affirms building a positive relationship with Berri, ready to declare dialogue as an exceptional measure
0
Lebanon News
10:13
Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks
Lebanon News
10:13
Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks
0
Lebanon News
10:05
G7 leaders express concern over situation on Lebanon-Israel border
Lebanon News
10:05
G7 leaders express concern over situation on Lebanon-Israel border
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-07
White House informed: Kerem Shalom crossing to reopen Wednesday
World News
2024-05-07
White House informed: Kerem Shalom crossing to reopen Wednesday
0
World News
2024-05-31
Donald Trump becomes first US president convicted of a crime
World News
2024-05-31
Donald Trump becomes first US president convicted of a crime
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-26
Israeli political maneuvering amidst US tensions: Netanyahu's diplomatic moves
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-26
Israeli political maneuvering amidst US tensions: Netanyahu's diplomatic moves
0
Breaking Headlines
2024-05-01
War casualty update: Israeli army reports 3,330 injuries, 1,602 during ground ops
Breaking Headlines
2024-05-01
War casualty update: Israeli army reports 3,330 injuries, 1,602 during ground ops
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:45
US military demands de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise
Lebanon News
13:45
US military demands de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise
2
Lebanon News
07:50
Israeli Channel 12 reports: 100 rockets launched from Lebanon at Golan Heights, Galilee
Lebanon News
07:50
Israeli Channel 12 reports: 100 rockets launched from Lebanon at Golan Heights, Galilee
3
Lebanon News
10:13
Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks
Lebanon News
10:13
Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks
4
Lebanon News
08:56
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
Lebanon News
08:56
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
5
Middle East News
07:16
Iraqi FM warns of expanding conflict in Lebanon; Iran rejects regional war
Middle East News
07:16
Iraqi FM warns of expanding conflict in Lebanon; Iran rejects regional war
6
Lebanon News
15:05
Understanding Lebanon's presidential dynamics: Insights from MP Wael Abou Faour - LBCI interview
Lebanon News
15:05
Understanding Lebanon's presidential dynamics: Insights from MP Wael Abou Faour - LBCI interview
7
Lebanon News
07:35
US official stresses efforts to prevent 'full-scale war' on Lebanese border: Reuters
Lebanon News
07:35
US official stresses efforts to prevent 'full-scale war' on Lebanese border: Reuters
8
Lebanon News
09:30
Hezbollah launches attack on Israeli military sites in response to death of prominent field commander
Lebanon News
09:30
Hezbollah launches attack on Israeli military sites in response to death of prominent field commander
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More