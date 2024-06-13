Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border

Israel said on Thursday that Hezbollah, Iran, and the Lebanese government bear "full responsibility" for the increasing violence across the Israeli-Lebanese border, hinting that an escalation might be planned.



Israeli government spokesperson David Menser stated, "Lebanon and Hezbollah, under the direction of Iran, bear full responsibility for the deterioration of the security situation in the north."



He added, "Whether through diplomatic efforts or otherwise, Israel will restore security on our northern border."



Reuters