Hezbollah launches attack on Israeli military sites in response to death of prominent field commander

Hezbollah announced on Thursday that it launched an attack on Israeli military sites in response to a strike that killed a prominent field commander in the group.



Hezbollah stated, ''In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and backing their brave and honorable resistance, and in response to the assassination carried out by the Zionist enemy in the town of Jouaiyya, Hezbollah launched a joint attack with rockets and drones.''



The attack targeted six military barracks and sites with Katyusha rockets and Falaq missiles.



Simultaneously, Hezbollah's air force fighters launched a coordinated drone attack on the Northern Command headquarters, the main intelligence headquarters for the northern region, and the headquarters of the 7th Armored Brigade of the 210th Golan Division, hitting their targets.