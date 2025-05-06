Yemen's Houthis vow to hit back after Israeli strikes

Middle East News
06-05-2025 | 10:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Yemen&#39;s Houthis vow to hit back after Israeli strikes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Yemen's Houthis vow to hit back after Israeli strikes

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi on Tuesday promised to respond after Israeli fighter jets hit Sanaa airport and power stations following a missile strike by the rebels.

The Israeli "aggression will not pass without a response, and Yemen will not be discouraged from its stance in support of Gaza," the Houthi political bureau said in a statement.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthis

Israeli

Strikes

Sanaa

Airport

LBCI Next
French President Macron to meet Syrian president on Wednesday
Israel confirms strikes on Houthi targets in Hodeida
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-18

Yemen's Houthis vow to expand their targets in Israel until Gaza war ends

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-04

Israel vows to hit back hard after Yemen missile fire

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-03

Yemen Houthis say one dead as more than 20 strikes hit rebel-held areas

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-21

Israel vows to deliver 'powerful response' to attacks by Yemen's Houthis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:33

Israel says Iran will bear 'full consequences' for Houthi attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
09:50

Israel military says struck Yemen's Sanaa airport, power stations

LBCI
Middle East News
08:55

Houthi media reports Israel-US strikes on Sanaa airport

LBCI
Middle East News
08:13

Next round of Iran-US nuclear talks likely to be in Oman at weekend

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-13

US and Saudi Arabia to sign deal on energy investments and nuclear technology

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-08

Fadi Maki agreed as fifth Shiite Minister, talks underway to confirm his interest

LBCI
Middle East News
11:33

Israel says Iran will bear 'full consequences' for Houthi attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-05

Interior Minister says final results of Mount Lebanon municipal elections to be officially released after verification

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:41

Israeli airstrikes target outskirts of Janta near Syrian border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Rocket fallout: Lebanon advances with Hamas handovers, tensions ease

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Turkish intelligence foils attempt to smuggle explosive pager devices destined for Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

IMF awaits action: Lebanon urged to pass banking, fiscal reform bills

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

UAE says 'yes' to Lebanon again — can Beirut turn the page?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Sources to LBCI: Saudi technical committee to visit Lebanon to address tourist obstacles

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Sources tell LBCI: Three Emirati planes, including Etihad Airways, to arrive at Beirut Airport Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:23

Fuel prices in Lebanon updated

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More