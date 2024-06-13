G7 leaders express concern over situation on Lebanon-Israel border

According to a draft final statement expected to be released following this week's G7 summit, leaders of the group will express profound concern over the situation on the Israel-Lebanon border and endorse US efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.



The statement further notes that the G7 leaders reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to a two-state solution, ensuring Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace.



Additionally, they will call on Israel to refrain from conducting a large-scale attack on Rafah "by its obligations under international law."



Reuters