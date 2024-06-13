Bassil affirms building a positive relationship with Berri, ready to declare dialogue as an exceptional measure

Lebanon News
2024-06-13 | 11:24
Bassil affirms building a positive relationship with Berri, ready to declare dialogue as an exceptional measure
2min
Bassil affirms building a positive relationship with Berri, ready to declare dialogue as an exceptional measure

President of the Free Patriotic Movement, Gebran Bassil, affirmed that he is building a positive relationship with Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri for the country's sake. 

He stated that they have agreed that no one should undermine the other, and that prioritizing consensus before elections is crucial to ensure the success of the next president's term.
 
During a press conference, Bassil pointed out that MP Mohammad Raad affirmed the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's statement to separate the presidential issue from the war in the South and Gaza. He emphasized the need for further deliberation on this matter.

He said, "We requested that if any candidate does not receive 65 votes after 12 rounds of voting, we would allow a few extra days for consultation to narrow down the candidates to two names according to clear rules."

He added, "We are not preventing the electoral process, and the alternative to agreement is to engage in a comprehensive confrontation to address the void and avoid accepting the existing situation."

Bassil confirmed that during discussions with politicians, he sensed readiness from Berri and everyone else to announce that dialogue is not a norm but an exception, taking into account the circumstances the country is going through.

He indicated that he would continue individual consultations and wait for a series of responses, stressing the need to broaden the consensus among the deputies.

