Adib Abdel Massih on LBCI: Addressing political shifts and presidential dynamics

MP Adib Abdel Massih recently addressed his departure from the Renewal Bloc, describing the situation as complex and drawn-out.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Abdel Massih clarified that his decision stemmed from a desire to return to his original political alignment, emphasizing that personal differences with bloc members were not the issue.



"I haven't identified the reasons behind the public discourse about our disagreements," he said.



"I felt a disconnect with Renewal Bloc and sensed that I no longer fit within the group," Abdel Massih stated.



He explained that his pragmatic and efficient approach to governance might have diverged from the bloc's more traditional methods, suggesting this as a possible factor contributing to his departure.



Addressing the presidential election, Abdel Massih advocated for a balanced approach.



"We must find a middle ground between discussions on national identity and the presidency," he urged.



Regarding Hezbollah's role in southern Lebanon, Abdel Massih acknowledged their active participation in conflicts but cautioned about public opinion turning against the group if they fail to align political actions with popular sentiment.



He pointed out that "there is an insistence from abroad and from within not to link the presidential file to Gaza or the south, and there is an external wish for a solution to the presidential file internally because it is not a priority for the United States."



On the battlefield in the south, he said: "Hezbollah is actively involved in the war, positioned at the forefront of the artillery. Throughout history, resistance movements have been mindful of public opinion, which serves as their support base.



He continued, "If Hezbollah fails to harness public sentiment in politics, public opinion could turn against them."