German law behind cancellation of Riad Salameh's arrest warrant, clarifies Judge Iskandar

Lebanon News
2024-06-19 | 08:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
German law behind cancellation of Riad Salameh&#39;s arrest warrant, clarifies Judge Iskandar
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
German law behind cancellation of Riad Salameh's arrest warrant, clarifies Judge Iskandar

In response to what was being conveyed about the German court in Munich canceling the arrest warrant issued against former Governor of Banque du Liban, Riad Salameh, the "National News Agency" cited Judge Helana Iskandar, who clarified that "this news is true."

Judge Helana Iskandar, the head of the Cases Authority at the Justice Ministry, added that the reason for canceling the warrant is that German law requires the fulfillment of two combined conditions to issue an arrest warrant.

First, there must be substantial suspicions regarding the accused committing the crime. Additionally, there must be a significant risk of the accused fleeing or attempting to destroy evidence.

In her statement, Judge Iskandar said: "Since the German court canceled the arrest warrant due to the absence of the second condition [...] while confirming the fulfillment of the first condition, [...] the procedures for freezing Riad Salameh's assets will remain in effect regardless of the presence or absence of an arrest warrant against him."

The statement confirmed that "the cancellation of the arrest warrant does not negatively impact the procedures for freezing the accused's assets and properties in Germany."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Germany

Riad Salameh

Arrest

Warrant

Banque Du Liban

Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24

There's no warrant, says Germany's Scholz when asked about arresting Netanyahu

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-21

Israel calls on 'civilized nations' to reject any arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-21

France backs ICC after prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for Netanyahu

LBCI
World News
2024-05-21

Amal Clooney assisted ICC in seeking arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:00

Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Berri's initiative would have led to presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:17

Israeli military approves operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-13

Lebanon temporarily closes airspace from 1:00 AM to 7:00 AM, subject to review amid regional developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

German law behind cancellation of Riad Salameh's arrest warrant, clarifies Judge Iskandar

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-30

Israeli defense minister visits border, vows to target Hezbollah despite casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:17

Israeli military approves operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
12:36

Israel minister threatens Hezbollah with destruction in 'total war'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

US Envoy Hochstein's mission: Will tensions between Lebanon and Israel de-escalate?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

German law behind cancellation of Riad Salameh's arrest warrant, clarifies Judge Iskandar

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:10

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More