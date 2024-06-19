In response to what was being conveyed about the German court in Munich canceling the arrest warrant issued against former Governor of Banque du Liban, Riad Salameh, the "National News Agency" cited Judge Helana Iskandar, who clarified that "this news is true."



Judge Helana Iskandar, the head of the Cases Authority at the Justice Ministry, added that the reason for canceling the warrant is that German law requires the fulfillment of two combined conditions to issue an arrest warrant.



First, there must be substantial suspicions regarding the accused committing the crime. Additionally, there must be a significant risk of the accused fleeing or attempting to destroy evidence.



In her statement, Judge Iskandar said: "Since the German court canceled the arrest warrant due to the absence of the second condition [...] while confirming the fulfillment of the first condition, [...] the procedures for freezing Riad Salameh's assets will remain in effect regardless of the presence or absence of an arrest warrant against him."



The statement confirmed that "the cancellation of the arrest warrant does not negatively impact the procedures for freezing the accused's assets and properties in Germany."