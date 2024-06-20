Bassil: We are working to prevent war in Lebanon and to keep the country neutral

Gebran Bassil, head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), emphasized that the movement is working to prevent war in Lebanon and to keep the country neutral, specifically referring to the threats and provocations from Israel.



During a dinner organized by the Women's Committee of the Keserwan District Committee, Bassil stated, "If war breaks out, we are not a people who will surrender. We remember what Israel did to us, to all of Lebanon, and the bridges of Keserwan. As a movement and as Lebanon, we have no choice but to stand in defense of our homeland, regardless of our stance on Hezbollah's actions in the south."



Bassil stressed that Lebanon cannot be built alone and that the FPM will always stand with Lebanon against any foreign occupation.



"We, in the FPM, are committed to each other, the Lebanese people, and Lebanon. We will stand with Lebanon, first and foremost," he affirmed.



He further added that the current security situation is not due to Hezbollah's presence in Lebanon but rather the existence of Israel, which was planted in the land of Christ against the will of the Lebanese and Palestinians.



He argued that Israel's multiple invasions occurred before Hezbollah was formed as a reactionary force.