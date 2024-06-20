Lebanese Foreign Ministry affirms ongoing and continuous communication and consultation with Cyprus

Lebanon News
2024-06-20 | 06:36
High views
0min
Lebanese Foreign Ministry affirms ongoing and continuous communication and consultation with Cyprus

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants reaffirmed that Lebanese-Cypriot relations are built on a robust history of diplomatic cooperation.

The Ministry highlighted that bilateral communication and consultation continue at the highest levels between the two countries, aimed at discussing issues of mutual interest on an ongoing and permanent basis.

