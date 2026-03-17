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Lebanese soldier succumbs to wounds after drone strike in South
Lebanon News
17-03-2026 | 06:57
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Lebanese soldier succumbs to wounds after drone strike in South
A Lebanese soldier has succumbed to his wounds following an Israeli drone strike that targeted military personnel in South Lebanon, according to a follow-up statement by the Lebanese Army.
The strike, which occurred in Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr in the Nabatieh area, had earlier left five soldiers injured when drones hit a vehicle carrying four troops and a motorcycle ridden by a fifth.
One of the wounded soldiers later succumbed to his injuries, the army said, while the others remain hospitalized.
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