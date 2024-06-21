Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer on Thursday, according to a US Department of State statement.The statement mentioned that during the meeting, Blinken reiterated the United States’ steadfast commitment to Israel’s security.The discussions focused on the ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and secure the release of hostages.It added, "The Secretary emphasized the need to take additional steps to surge humanitarian aid into Gaza and plan for post-conflict governance, security, and reconstruction."Blinken also underscored the necessity of preventing further escalation in Lebanon and pursuing a diplomatic resolution to allow Israeli and Lebanese families to return to their homes.