Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State

Lebanon News
2024-06-21 | 01:13
Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State
0min
Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer on Thursday, according to a US Department of State statement.
 
The statement mentioned that during the meeting, Blinken reiterated the United States’ steadfast commitment to Israel’s security.

The discussions focused on the ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and secure the release of hostages.

It added, "The Secretary emphasized the need to take additional steps to surge humanitarian aid into Gaza and plan for post-conflict governance, security, and reconstruction."

Blinken also underscored the necessity of preventing further escalation in Lebanon and pursuing a diplomatic resolution to allow Israeli and Lebanese families to return to their homes.

Lebanon News

Antony Blinken

Lebanon

Israel

Gaza

War

Ceasefire

United States

MP Salim el-Sayegh calls on friendly nations to protect remaining Lebanon, highlights Lebanese loss of decision-making power
Cyprus stresses commitment to stability amid Lebanon conflict allegations
