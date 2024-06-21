News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State
Lebanon News
2024-06-21 | 01:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State
Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer on Thursday, according to a US Department of State statement.
The statement mentioned that during the meeting, Blinken reiterated the United States’ steadfast commitment to Israel’s security.
The discussions focused on the ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and secure the release of hostages.
It added, "The Secretary emphasized the need to take additional steps to surge humanitarian aid into Gaza and plan for post-conflict governance, security, and reconstruction."
Blinken also underscored the necessity of preventing further escalation in Lebanon and pursuing a diplomatic resolution to allow Israeli and Lebanese families to return to their homes.
Lebanon News
Antony Blinken
Lebanon
Israel
Gaza
War
Ceasefire
United States
Next
MP Salim el-Sayegh calls on friendly nations to protect remaining Lebanon, highlights Lebanese loss of decision-making power
Cyprus stresses commitment to stability amid Lebanon conflict allegations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24
Continued operations: Israel rejects ICJ's call for Gaza ceasefire, ensures border security with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24
Continued operations: Israel rejects ICJ's call for Gaza ceasefire, ensures border security with Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-22
Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability
Lebanon News
2024-04-22
Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-26
Escalation risks: Perspectives from Israel and Lebanon amidst Gaza ceasefire discussions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-26
Escalation risks: Perspectives from Israel and Lebanon amidst Gaza ceasefire discussions
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-25
PM Mikati welcomes UN Gaza ceasefire resolution, calls for action against Israeli 'aggression' in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-25
PM Mikati welcomes UN Gaza ceasefire resolution, calls for action against Israeli 'aggression' in south Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:41
MP George Okais to LBCI: March 8 Alliance hinders presidential election sessions
Lebanon News
04:41
MP George Okais to LBCI: March 8 Alliance hinders presidential election sessions
0
Lebanon News
04:10
MP Salim el-Sayegh calls on friendly nations to protect remaining Lebanon, highlights Lebanese loss of decision-making power
Lebanon News
04:10
MP Salim el-Sayegh calls on friendly nations to protect remaining Lebanon, highlights Lebanese loss of decision-making power
0
Lebanon News
16:03
Cyprus stresses commitment to stability amid Lebanon conflict allegations
Lebanon News
16:03
Cyprus stresses commitment to stability amid Lebanon conflict allegations
0
Lebanon News
14:23
Official exams on track with accommodations for South Lebanon students: Sources confirm
Lebanon News
14:23
Official exams on track with accommodations for South Lebanon students: Sources confirm
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
01:13
Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State
Lebanon News
01:13
Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State
0
Lebanon News
04:41
MP George Okais to LBCI: March 8 Alliance hinders presidential election sessions
Lebanon News
04:41
MP George Okais to LBCI: March 8 Alliance hinders presidential election sessions
0
Middle East News
2024-06-20
Death toll tops 1,000 after hajj marked by extreme heat: AFP
Middle East News
2024-06-20
Death toll tops 1,000 after hajj marked by extreme heat: AFP
0
World News
2024-05-13
Western Canada fires cause evacuations, air quality concerns
World News
2024-05-13
Western Canada fires cause evacuations, air quality concerns
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:15
Israel plans shifting resources North for potential Hezbollah offensive: US officials to CNN
Lebanon News
13:15
Israel plans shifting resources North for potential Hezbollah offensive: US officials to CNN
2
Lebanon News
06:36
Lebanese Foreign Ministry affirms ongoing and continuous communication and consultation with Cyprus
Lebanon News
06:36
Lebanese Foreign Ministry affirms ongoing and continuous communication and consultation with Cyprus
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Cyprus rebuffs accusations of military cooperation with Israel as Nasrallah’s threats spark debate in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Cyprus rebuffs accusations of military cooperation with Israel as Nasrallah’s threats spark debate in Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Threats to Cyprus against assisting Israel: Hezbollah's past with Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Threats to Cyprus against assisting Israel: Hezbollah's past with Cyprus
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Northern front concerns: Hezbollah provocations prompt Israeli military assessment in the north
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Northern front concerns: Hezbollah provocations prompt Israeli military assessment in the north
6
Lebanon News
16:03
Cyprus stresses commitment to stability amid Lebanon conflict allegations
Lebanon News
16:03
Cyprus stresses commitment to stability amid Lebanon conflict allegations
7
Lebanon News
12:05
David Cameron commits UK support to ease South Lebanon tensions in talks with Lebanon's PM
Lebanon News
12:05
David Cameron commits UK support to ease South Lebanon tensions in talks with Lebanon's PM
8
Lebanon News
01:13
Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State
Lebanon News
01:13
Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More