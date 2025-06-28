News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Researcher Ossa Kbire
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel claims to target Hezbollah’s anti-tank missile chief in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
28-06-2025 | 12:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel claims to target Hezbollah’s anti-tank missile chief in southern Lebanon
On Saturday, the Israeli army claimed it targeted Hassan Muhammad Hammoudi, Hezbollah’s anti-tank missile operations chief in the Bint Jbeil area of southern Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Hezbollah
Missile
Next
'SWAT' officer killed, three others injured during raid in Tripoli (Video)
Israeli drone strike injures four in southern Lebanon’s Chaqra
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Legal cannabis in Lebanon: A long-stalled plan finally takes root
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Legal cannabis in Lebanon: A long-stalled plan finally takes root
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Tripoli raid turns deadly as fugitive kills officer — the full story
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Tripoli raid turns deadly as fugitive kills officer — the full story
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Behind closed doors: Can Lebanon craft a unified response to the US proposal in time?
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Behind closed doors: Can Lebanon craft a unified response to the US proposal in time?
0
Lebanon News
12:58
Israel claims to target Hezbollah’s anti-tank missile chief in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:58
Israel claims to target Hezbollah’s anti-tank missile chief in southern Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Legal cannabis in Lebanon: A long-stalled plan finally takes root
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Legal cannabis in Lebanon: A long-stalled plan finally takes root
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Tripoli raid turns deadly as fugitive kills officer — the full story
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Tripoli raid turns deadly as fugitive kills officer — the full story
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Behind closed doors: Can Lebanon craft a unified response to the US proposal in time?
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Behind closed doors: Can Lebanon craft a unified response to the US proposal in time?
0
Lebanon News
12:16
Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:16
Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Legal cannabis in Lebanon: A long-stalled plan finally takes root
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Legal cannabis in Lebanon: A long-stalled plan finally takes root
0
Lebanon News
12:58
Israel claims to target Hezbollah’s anti-tank missile chief in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:58
Israel claims to target Hezbollah’s anti-tank missile chief in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-24
Bank Audi and Neo Digital Bank introduce Google Pay services in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-06-24
Bank Audi and Neo Digital Bank introduce Google Pay services in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-27
Lebanon next? Elon Musk calls Lebanese president as Starlink eyes new market
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-27
Lebanon next? Elon Musk calls Lebanese president as Starlink eyes new market
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:43
'SWAT' officer killed, three others injured during raid in Tripoli (Video)
Lebanon News
05:43
'SWAT' officer killed, three others injured during raid in Tripoli (Video)
2
Lebanon News
07:32
Lebanese officials discuss US proposal ahead of envoy’s return
Lebanon News
07:32
Lebanese officials discuss US proposal ahead of envoy’s return
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Tripoli raid turns deadly as fugitive kills officer — the full story
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Tripoli raid turns deadly as fugitive kills officer — the full story
4
Lebanon News
07:14
UNIFIL patrol obstructed in southern Lebanon; local residents condemn incident
Lebanon News
07:14
UNIFIL patrol obstructed in southern Lebanon; local residents condemn incident
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Legal cannabis in Lebanon: A long-stalled plan finally takes root
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Legal cannabis in Lebanon: A long-stalled plan finally takes root
6
Middle East News
10:56
Major drug bust on Syrian-Lebanese border: 500,000 captagon pills seized
Middle East News
10:56
Major drug bust on Syrian-Lebanese border: 500,000 captagon pills seized
7
Lebanon News
07:39
Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:39
Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Behind closed doors: Can Lebanon craft a unified response to the US proposal in time?
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Behind closed doors: Can Lebanon craft a unified response to the US proposal in time?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More