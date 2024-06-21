Iran: Hezbollah is capable of defending itself against Israel

Iran's delegation to the United Nations stated on Friday that Hezbollah has the capability to defend itself and Lebanon against Israel, warning that "the time may have come for self-destruction of that illegitimate regime."



In a post on X, Iran's delegation to the United Nations added, "Any reckless decision by the occupying Israeli regime to save itself could plunge the region into a new war."



The statement from Iran's delegation comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.





Reuters