Iran: Hezbollah is capable of defending itself against Israel

Lebanon News
2024-06-21 | 11:24
High views
Iran: Hezbollah is capable of defending itself against Israel
Iran: Hezbollah is capable of defending itself against Israel

Iran's delegation to the United Nations stated on Friday that Hezbollah has the capability to defend itself and Lebanon against Israel, warning that "the time may have come for self-destruction of that illegitimate regime."

In a post on X, Iran's delegation to the United Nations added, "Any reckless decision by the occupying Israeli regime to save itself could plunge the region into a new war."

The statement from Iran's delegation comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.


Reuters 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Iran

Hezbollah

Defense

Israel

Lebanon

Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State
Cyprus stresses commitment to stability amid Lebanon conflict allegations
