Israel warns enemies 'no place they can hide' after Qatar strikes

Defense Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday warned Israel's enemies they were not safe anywhere, after Israeli strikes a day earlier targeted Hamas' senior leaders in Qatar.



"Israel's long arm will act against its enemies anywhere. There is no place where they can hide," Katz wrote on X, adding: "Everyone who took part in the October 7 massacre will be held fully accountable. Anyone who carries out terror against Israel will be harmed," referring to Hamas' October 2023 attack on Israel that sparked the Gaza war.



AFP