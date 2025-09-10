Israel warns enemies 'no place they can hide' after Qatar strikes

10-09-2025 | 07:33
Israel warns enemies 'no place they can hide' after Qatar strikes
Israel warns enemies 'no place they can hide' after Qatar strikes

Defense Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday warned Israel's enemies they were not safe anywhere, after Israeli strikes a day earlier targeted Hamas' senior leaders in Qatar.

"Israel's long arm will act against its enemies anywhere. There is no place where they can hide," Katz wrote on X, adding: "Everyone who took part in the October 7 massacre will be held fully accountable. Anyone who carries out terror against Israel will be harmed," referring to Hamas' October 2023 attack on Israel that sparked the Gaza war.

AFP

