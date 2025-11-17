Syria to hand over Uyghur jihadist fighters to China: Govt, diplomatic sources to AFP

Syrian authorities intend to hand over jihadist fighters from China's Uyghur minority to Beijing, two sources told AFP on Monday, as Damascus' Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani makes his first visit to the country.



The issue of the Uyghur fighters was expected to be on Shaibani's agenda in Beijing, a Syrian government source told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding that "based on China's request, Damascus intends to hand over the fighters in batches."



A diplomatic source in Syria, also requesting anonymity, told AFP that "Syria intends to hand over 400 Uyghur fighters to China in the coming period."







AFP