Syria to hand over Uyghur jihadist fighters to China: Govt, diplomatic sources to AFP

17-11-2025 | 07:45
Syria to hand over Uyghur jihadist fighters to China: Govt, diplomatic sources to AFP
0min
Syria to hand over Uyghur jihadist fighters to China: Govt, diplomatic sources to AFP

Syrian authorities intend to hand over jihadist fighters from China's Uyghur minority to Beijing, two sources told AFP on Monday, as Damascus' Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani makes his first visit to the country.

The issue of the Uyghur fighters was expected to be on Shaibani's agenda in Beijing, a Syrian government source told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding that "based on China's request, Damascus intends to hand over the fighters in batches."

A diplomatic source in Syria, also requesting anonymity, told AFP that "Syria intends to hand over 400 Uyghur fighters to China in the coming period."



