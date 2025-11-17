News
Syria to hand over Uyghur jihadist fighters to China: Govt, diplomatic sources to AFP
17-11-2025 | 07:45
Syria to hand over Uyghur jihadist fighters to China: Govt, diplomatic sources to AFP
Syrian authorities intend to hand over jihadist fighters from China's Uyghur minority to Beijing, two sources told AFP on Monday, as Damascus' Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani makes his first visit to the country.
The issue of the Uyghur fighters was expected to be on Shaibani's agenda in Beijing, a Syrian government source told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding that "based on China's request, Damascus intends to hand over the fighters in batches."
A diplomatic source in Syria, also requesting anonymity, told AFP that "Syria intends to hand over 400 Uyghur fighters to China in the coming period."
AFP
Syria
Uyghur
Jihadist
Fighters
China
Government
Diplomatic
AFP
