UNIFIL monitors situation amid continuous attacks on sites and vehicles, Deputy Spokesperson says

2024-06-22 | 04:47
UNIFIL monitors situation amid continuous attacks on sites and vehicles, Deputy Spokesperson says
UNIFIL monitors situation amid continuous attacks on sites and vehicles, Deputy Spokesperson says

UNIFIL Deputy Spokesperson Kandice Ardiel announced that since October, numerous incidents have been witnessed, where sites and vehicles have come under fire from both sides.

In some cases, she said that peacekeepers were injured, affirming to all parties that targeting UN sites or using areas near UNIFIL locations to launch attacks across the Blue Line is unacceptable and constitutes a violation of Resolution 1701.

She continued in a statement that UNIFIL has arranged measures to ensure the safety of the peacekeepers and their ability to perform their duties. 

Ardiel added that UNIFIL constantly monitors the situation and adjusts as necessary, ensuring that peacekeepers remain capable of performing their tasks on the ground and continuing to implement Resolution 1701.
 

