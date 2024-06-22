News
UNIFIL monitors situation amid continuous attacks on sites and vehicles, Deputy Spokesperson says
Lebanon News
2024-06-22 | 04:47
UNIFIL monitors situation amid continuous attacks on sites and vehicles, Deputy Spokesperson says
UNIFIL Deputy Spokesperson Kandice Ardiel announced that since October, numerous incidents have been witnessed, where sites and vehicles have come under fire from both sides.
In some cases, she said that peacekeepers were injured, affirming to all parties that targeting UN sites or using areas near UNIFIL locations to launch attacks across the Blue Line is unacceptable and constitutes a violation of Resolution 1701.
She continued in a statement that UNIFIL has arranged measures to ensure the safety of the peacekeepers and their ability to perform their duties.
Ardiel added that UNIFIL constantly monitors the situation and adjusts as necessary, ensuring that peacekeepers remain capable of performing their tasks on the ground and continuing to implement Resolution 1701.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
UNIFIL
Kandice Ardiel
Resolution 1701
False reports claim European and Western countries withdraw ambassadors from Lebanon
Related Articles
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Lebanon News
2024-05-23
Lebanon News
2024-05-01
Lebanon News
2024-04-28
Recommended For You
Lebanon News
07:59
Variety and Tech
06:45
Lebanon News
06:22
Lebanon News
04:24
Middle East News
05:42
Lebanon News
04:24
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Lebanon News
2024-06-20
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Lebanon News
11:24
Middle East News
12:33
Lebanon News
04:24
Lebanon News
00:09
Lebanon News
06:22
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon News
04:47
