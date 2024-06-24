Lebanese officials rebut claims of weapons at Beirut Airport

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib, along with Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamie, Minister of Tourism Walid Nassar, and Minister of Information Ziad Makary, participated in a field tour at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport.



The tour was organized for ambassadors accredited to Lebanon to refute the claims made by British newspaper "The Telegraph" about the presence of weapons within the airport premises.



Minister Bou Habib confirmed that "the airport is safe and that these rumors are part of Israel's attempts to justify its attacks on Lebanon."