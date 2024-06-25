German FM emphasizes 'delicate' situation along Blue Line in Lebanon meeting

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati considered, during his meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, that her third visit to the country within months reflects Germany's interest in Lebanon and its stability.



During the meeting on Tuesday afternoon at the Grand Serail, PM Mikati praised Germany's active role on both the European and international levels, emphasizing his respect for its concern for Lebanon.



He viewed that the primary approach to restoring calm to southern Lebanon lies in ending the ongoing Israeli attacks for months and fully implementing UN Resolution 1701.



Additionally, the Prime Minister stressed that Lebanon values Germany's active participation within UNIFIL forces and the continuous cooperation between them, the Lebanese Army, and the developmental work carried out by UNIFIL units in several southern regions.



He also emphasized the necessity to "halt Israeli attacks on Gaza, declare a ceasefire, return to the two-state solution, enable the Palestinian people to achieve their rights, and urge the international community to take tangible steps towards a political solution to the conflict in the Middle East."



"We also hope for the continued funding and support of UNRWA," he declared.



For her part, the German minister noted that "the situation along the Blue Line is delicate and risks exist," stressing the need for cooperation among all parties to de-escalate tensions and achieve a ceasefire in Gaza that reflects into a truce in South Lebanon.