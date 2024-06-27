News
Russian Ambassador to Lebanon: No new statement issued calling on citizens to leave Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-27
Russian Ambassador to Lebanon: No new statement issued calling on citizens to leave Lebanon
Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov confirmed that no new statement has been issued calling on citizens to leave Lebanon.
He stressed that it is an old version of last year and is still ongoing.
The Ambassador stated, "We advise our citizens not to come to Lebanon before the south settles down, and to the citizens there, we have left them the option of staying or leaving."
