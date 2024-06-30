FPM leader Gebran Bassil urges resistance against Israel, rejects imposed decisions

President of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, stated that if Israel ever strikes Lebanon, it "would be a disaster," not a situation that can be gambled on.



He expressed regret that some people defend Israel and blame the resistance instead of focusing on ways to resist Israel.



Regarding the presidency, he emphasized the need for dialogue to reach an agreement rather than allowing anyone to impose decisions, "because no one can impose anything on us or even tell us what we want."



Bassil highlighted that the movement does not follow external decisions but makes its own regarding the presidency. "Therefore, we need to educate the Lebanese people because the media brainwashes them."



Bassil also addressed the issue of Syrian refugees, noting that some have only recently acknowledged the problem.



"Their return is not achieved by words but by action and a real policy in which we enforce laws. There is silence from security and government agencies, and for every one who enters, a Lebanese person leaves," he expressed.