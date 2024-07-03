Iran's Acting Foreign Minister says resistance 'is key' in Lebanon, creating necessary deterrence

2024-07-03 | 05:11
Iran&#39;s Acting Foreign Minister says resistance &#39;is key&#39; in Lebanon, creating necessary deterrence
0min
Iran's Acting Foreign Minister says resistance 'is key' in Lebanon, creating necessary deterrence

The Tasnim News Agency quoted Ali Bagheri, the acting minister of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who expressed that "Lebanon will be a hell with no return for the Zionists."

He added that the resistance has played an influential factor in Lebanon's operational, field, and diplomatic domains, and has played a role in "creating the necessary deterrence."

On another note, he said, "The visit of the King of Saudi Arabia to Iran is on our and the kingdom's agenda. A new government must be formed to continue the discussion."
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Iran

Ali Bagheri

Resistance

Saudi Arabia

