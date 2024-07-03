The Tasnim News Agency quoted Ali Bagheri, the acting minister of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who expressed that "Lebanon will be a hell with no return for the Zionists."



He added that the resistance has played an influential factor in Lebanon's operational, field, and diplomatic domains, and has played a role in "creating the necessary deterrence."



On another note, he said, "The visit of the King of Saudi Arabia to Iran is on our and the kingdom's agenda. A new government must be formed to continue the discussion."