MP Hankach to LBCI: Jihad Azour remains opposition candidate against Frangieh

MP Elias Hankach confirmed that the opposition forces are continuing their initiative and have meetings scheduled this week with the remaining parliamentary blocs, addressing the issue in line with other initiatives.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Hankach noted that Hezbollah does not want a president at the present time, emphasizing that what is required from Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is to implement the constitution and call for a session to elect a president.



Hankach affirmed that as long as Sleiman Frangieh, the leader of the Marada Movement, remains the candidate of the "other side," Jihad Azour will continue to be the candidate of the opposition forces.