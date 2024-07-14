MP Hankach to LBCI: Jihad Azour remains opposition candidate against Frangieh

Lebanon News
2024-07-14 | 05:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Hankach to LBCI: Jihad Azour remains opposition candidate against Frangieh
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MP Hankach to LBCI: Jihad Azour remains opposition candidate against Frangieh

MP Elias Hankach confirmed that the opposition forces are continuing their initiative and have meetings scheduled this week with the remaining parliamentary blocs, addressing the issue in line with other initiatives.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Hankach noted that Hezbollah does not want a president at the present time, emphasizing that what is required from Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is to implement the constitution and call for a session to elect a president.

Hankach affirmed that as long as Sleiman Frangieh, the leader of the Marada Movement, remains the candidate of the "other side," Jihad Azour will continue to be the candidate of the opposition forces.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Elias Hankach

Opposition

Presidency

Hezbollah

Nabih Berri

Jihad Azour

Sleiman Frangieh

Egypt's Ambassador Alaa Moussa to LBCI: A Gaza truce would reflect on Lebanon's presidential file
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-01

Hezbollah supports Gaza: Opposition pushes for Lebanon-Gaza separation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-10

Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Clarifying presidential challenges: Opposition stands firm on Jihad Azour

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-07

Israeli army says it killed Hezbollah operative in eastern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Egypt's Ambassador Alaa Moussa to LBCI: A Gaza truce would reflect on Lebanon's presidential file

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:14

Lebanon condemns Israel's attack on Khan Yunis refugee camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-13

UK Foreign Minister to Mikati: Expanding conflict not in anyone's interest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-13

Geagea: Lebanon's situation cannot wait for Gaza settlement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-12

Lebanon files complaint to UN Security Council over Israeli attacks on agricultural sector

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-29

Macron calls on Abbas to 'reform' Palestinian Authority in preparation for 'recognizing the state of Palestine'

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-07-13

NASA releases Webb telescope images of galactic merger

LBCI
World News
2024-07-12

UN calls for Russia to withdraw from Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel targets top Hamas leader in Khan Yunis: Who is Mohammad Deif?

LBCI
World News
02:00

FBI determines Trump shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks: US media

LBCI
World News
00:09

FBI identifies suspected shooter at Donald Trump rally

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:14

Lebanon condemns Israel's attack on Khan Yunis refugee camp

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:49

Axios quoting an Israeli official: We did not inform the United States of the attack on Khan Yunis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Settlement expansion: Israel approves decision of building more settlements in the West Bank

LBCI
World News
00:04

FBI affirms 'assassination attempt' against Donald Trump

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Egypt's Ambassador Alaa Moussa to LBCI: A Gaza truce would reflect on Lebanon's presidential file

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More