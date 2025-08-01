Trump orders nuclear submarines moved near Russia

World News
01-08-2025 | 13:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump orders nuclear submarines moved near Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Trump orders nuclear submarines moved near Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he had ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in regions near Russia in response to threats from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

"I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that," Trump said in a social media post that called Medvedev's statements highly provocative.

He said he ordered the submarines moved "just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that. Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances."

Trump and Medvedev, who is deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, traded taunts in recent days after Trump on Tuesday said Russia had "10 days from today" to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine or be hit, along with its oil buyers, with tariffs.

Moscow, which has set out its own terms for peace in Ukraine, has shown no sign that it will comply with Trump's deadline.


Reuters
 

World News

Trump

Nuclear

Submarines

Russia

US

LBCI Next
China warns against protectionism as Trump unveils widespread tariffs
Higher US tariff rates to take effect in seven days: senior official
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-06-12

Trump says US personnel moved from 'dangerous' Middle East

LBCI
World News
01:23

Canada PM says he is disappointed as Trump orders tariff hike

LBCI
World News
2025-06-17

Russia says hit 'military-industrial' sites near Kyiv in overnight strike

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-21

Gulf Ambassadors voice concern over safety of nuclear facilities near their countries

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:53

Russian advance in Ukraine accelerates for fourth straight month: AFP analysing ISW data

LBCI
World News
08:36

Putin says Russia wants lasting peace in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
05:04

Rescue work over in Kyiv after Russian strike, 31 killed: Zelensky

LBCI
World News
04:58

China warns against protectionism as Trump unveils widespread tariffs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Heavy crowds spark tension at polling stations in Fnaidek, Akkar, security sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-21

Walid Jumblatt meets Tom Barrack and US Ambassador to discuss regional developments

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-26

Palestinians to raise flag at WHO for the first time after vote

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-12

Former Economy Minister from Washington: US deems Lebanon a top priority for first time in 60 years

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

MEA announces additional flight adjustments from August 2 to 7

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Israel names UAE high-risk zone, keeps northern border on alert amid rising tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
05:05

Israel summons embassy staff in UAE amid alleged Iran-Hezbollah-Islamic Jihad threats

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:48

PM Salam calls for exclusive state control of weapons on Army Day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Political deliberations: Lebanese Cabinet to tackle controversial arms control

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:01

Lost Frequencies is coming to Lebanon to perform live at Byblos International Festival! Book your tickets now, and be ready for an unforgettable night of music 🎶

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

On the front line: Lebanese Army marks 80th anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:28

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More