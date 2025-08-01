On the front line: Lebanese Army marks 80th anniversary

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Through the ruins of the southern town of Kfarkela, now nearly leveled by Israeli strikes, signs of life are scarce.



Amid the devastation, along the buffer zone, and just meters from Israeli military positions and the fortified border wall, the Lebanese Army maintains a steady presence.



From a strategic hilltop position once held by Israeli forces and reclaimed by the Lebanese Army after the withdrawal, soldiers carry out their duties with full awareness of the risks.



During the current war of support, 47 Lebanese soldiers have lost their lives, and many patrols and outposts have been targeted by Israeli fire, including the Aamriyeh outpost, where one soldier was killed and others wounded in a direct strike.



Soldiers stationed there carry both physical and emotional scars. One soldier, who continues his mission with shrapnel lodged in his leg, says every step he takes is a reminder of the violence they have endured. Despite these hardships, the army’s mission continues.



The war has altered some of the army’s roles under U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701. Since the cessation of hostilities, the military, in coordination with UNIFIL, has conducted more than 5,364 missions to uphold the ceasefire.



The Fifth Brigade, Fifth Intervention Regiment, and Seventh Brigade are deployed across western, central, and eastern sectors south of the Litani River.



Following the recent escalation, the Second Intervention Regiment was also mobilized to reinforce the army’s presence. Throughout all phases, military intelligence—which has lost personnel in the line of duty—has provided critical security support.



The Lebanese Army’s deployment has been essential in helping displaced residents return to their homes and lands, even in areas where destruction is severe. In Wazzani, deep near the occupied village of Ghajar, civilians remain without basic services.



In Aita al-Shaab, the army supports farmers determined to cultivate their lands and protect their livelihoods.



Despite limited resources, complex challenges, and a broad operational mandate that stretches across the nation, the Lebanese Army, now marking its 80th anniversary, continues to symbolize unity, resilience, and unwavering commitment to protecting the country and its people.