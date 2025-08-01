Political deliberations: Lebanese Cabinet to tackle controversial arms control

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



All eyes are on the Lebanese Cabinet's upcoming session scheduled for Tuesday, with a key agenda item set to address the contentious issue of exclusive control over weapons.



The session may proceed in the absence of Ministers Yassine Jaber and Mohammad Haidar, both of whom are close to Hezbollah and currently abroad on pre-scheduled travel. Ministers are expected to continue discussions on the implementation of measures to assert state sovereignty across Lebanese territory using only national military forces.



A government statement is anticipated following the session, reaffirming the principle of arms exclusivity under the Lebanese state, while also calling on Israel to cease its ongoing violations, withdraw from Lebanese territory, and release detainees.



Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal is also expected to attend the session to present an overview of the Lebanese Armed Forces' efforts related to this matter and outline possible next steps toward arms collection.



Following Tuesday's meeting, the issue may be referred to the Higher Defense Council for the development of an appropriate implementation mechanism.



Leading up to the session, internal political consultations have intensified. The latest of these took place Thursday evening at Baabda Palace, where Hezbollah MP Mohammad Raad, head of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, met with President Joseph Aoun.



According to LBCI's sources, Hezbollah expressed concern over recent presidential rhetoric, particularly references to the "withdrawal of Hezbollah's weapons."



The meeting, described as constructive and flexible, was focused on clarifying key points and avoiding statements that could provoke internal tension. Both parties reaffirmed the importance of Israel's adherence to the ceasefire and withdrawal from Lebanese territory.



With only days remaining before the Cabinet session, Lebanese leaders are expected to continue intensive consultations in hopes of reaching common ground on the arms exclusivity clause.