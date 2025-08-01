News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Political deliberations: Lebanese Cabinet to tackle controversial arms control
News Bulletin Reports
01-08-2025 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Political deliberations: Lebanese Cabinet to tackle controversial arms control
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
All eyes are on the Lebanese Cabinet's upcoming session scheduled for Tuesday, with a key agenda item set to address the contentious issue of exclusive control over weapons.
The session may proceed in the absence of Ministers Yassine Jaber and Mohammad Haidar, both of whom are close to Hezbollah and currently abroad on pre-scheduled travel. Ministers are expected to continue discussions on the implementation of measures to assert state sovereignty across Lebanese territory using only national military forces.
A government statement is anticipated following the session, reaffirming the principle of arms exclusivity under the Lebanese state, while also calling on Israel to cease its ongoing violations, withdraw from Lebanese territory, and release detainees.
Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal is also expected to attend the session to present an overview of the Lebanese Armed Forces' efforts related to this matter and outline possible next steps toward arms collection.
Following Tuesday's meeting, the issue may be referred to the Higher Defense Council for the development of an appropriate implementation mechanism.
Leading up to the session, internal political consultations have intensified. The latest of these took place Thursday evening at Baabda Palace, where Hezbollah MP Mohammad Raad, head of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, met with President Joseph Aoun.
According to LBCI's sources, Hezbollah expressed concern over recent presidential rhetoric, particularly references to the "withdrawal of Hezbollah's weapons."
The meeting, described as constructive and flexible, was focused on clarifying key points and avoiding statements that could provoke internal tension. Both parties reaffirmed the importance of Israel's adherence to the ceasefire and withdrawal from Lebanese territory.
With only days remaining before the Cabinet session, Lebanese leaders are expected to continue intensive consultations in hopes of reaching common ground on the arms exclusivity clause.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Political
Deliberations
Lebanese
Cabinet
Controversial
Arms
Control
Next
On the front line: Lebanese Army marks 80th anniversary
With Gaza war 'under fire,' Netanyahu looks to Washington for support
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:05
Bahaa Hariri calls for exclusive state control of arms on Lebanese Army’s 80th anniversary
Lebanon News
06:05
Bahaa Hariri calls for exclusive state control of arms on Lebanese Army’s 80th anniversary
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-29
Sources to LBCI: Cabinet to discuss exclusive arms possession in next session
Lebanon News
2025-07-29
Sources to LBCI: Cabinet to discuss exclusive arms possession in next session
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-14
Washington calls on Lebanon to set deadline for state control over Hezbollah arms: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-14
Washington calls on Lebanon to set deadline for state control over Hezbollah arms: Sources to LBCI
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-10
Judicial reform in motion: Lebanon’s Cabinet approves long-stalled draft law to curb political interference
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-10
Judicial reform in motion: Lebanon’s Cabinet approves long-stalled draft law to curb political interference
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Israel names UAE high-risk zone, keeps northern border on alert amid rising tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Israel names UAE high-risk zone, keeps northern border on alert amid rising tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
On the front line: Lebanese Army marks 80th anniversary
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
On the front line: Lebanese Army marks 80th anniversary
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-31
With Gaza war 'under fire,' Netanyahu looks to Washington for support
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-31
With Gaza war 'under fire,' Netanyahu looks to Washington for support
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-31
Lebanese expatriates voice concern: What’s next for the 2026 elections?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-31
Lebanese expatriates voice concern: What’s next for the 2026 elections?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Lebanon's Press Club condemns assault on journalist Petra Abou Haidar, calls for accountability
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Lebanon's Press Club condemns assault on journalist Petra Abou Haidar, calls for accountability
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-30
Pressure mounts on Lebanon to resolve Hezbollah weapons issue as US and France push for action
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-30
Pressure mounts on Lebanon to resolve Hezbollah weapons issue as US and France push for action
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-30
Jordan's king says Gaza crisis worst in 'modern history'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-30
Jordan's king says Gaza crisis worst in 'modern history'
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:25
MEA announces additional flight adjustments from August 2 to 7
Lebanon News
07:25
MEA announces additional flight adjustments from August 2 to 7
2
Middle East News
05:05
Israel summons embassy staff in UAE amid alleged Iran-Hezbollah-Islamic Jihad threats
Middle East News
05:05
Israel summons embassy staff in UAE amid alleged Iran-Hezbollah-Islamic Jihad threats
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Israel names UAE high-risk zone, keeps northern border on alert amid rising tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Israel names UAE high-risk zone, keeps northern border on alert amid rising tensions
4
Lebanon News
01:48
PM Salam calls for exclusive state control of weapons on Army Day
Lebanon News
01:48
PM Salam calls for exclusive state control of weapons on Army Day
5
Variety and Tech
09:01
Lost Frequencies is coming to Lebanon to perform live at Byblos International Festival! Book your tickets now, and be ready for an unforgettable night of music 🎶
Variety and Tech
09:01
Lost Frequencies is coming to Lebanon to perform live at Byblos International Festival! Book your tickets now, and be ready for an unforgettable night of music 🎶
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Political deliberations: Lebanese Cabinet to tackle controversial arms control
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Political deliberations: Lebanese Cabinet to tackle controversial arms control
7
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
On the front line: Lebanese Army marks 80th anniversary
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
On the front line: Lebanese Army marks 80th anniversary
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More