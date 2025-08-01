Israel names UAE high-risk zone, keeps northern border on alert amid rising tensions

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israel's National Security Council has placed the United Arab Emirates on its list of high-risk countries for Israeli citizens, citing increased threats of attacks.



The council assigned the UAE a threat level three, prompting Israel's Foreign Ministry to order diplomats and their families stationed there to leave immediately.



According to the council's report, the move is based on intelligence indicating that Iran and its proxies are planning operations targeting Israelis and Israeli-affiliated sites in response to the ongoing conflict involving Iran. The warning also cited what it called global incitement against Israel and growing support for Palestinians around the world as contributing factors.



In light of the report, Israeli officials urged citizens in Dubai and other locations abroad to exercise extreme caution during holidays and on Saturdays.



Travelers were advised to avoid wearing clothing with Hebrew writing or symbols identifying them as Jewish or Israeli, stay away from Israeli and Jewish institutions, and steer clear of large public gatherings involving Israeli nationals.



Domestically, Israel has kept its northern borders with Lebanon and Syria on high alert.



Security along the Lebanese frontier remains particularly tense amid near-daily reports warning of potential attacks or kidnapping attempts by Hezbollah.



A recent report by Israel's Channel 12 claimed the group is preparing for renewed hostilities, fueling public concern in northern Israeli communities and increasing pressure on the government to bolster civilian protection measures.



These mounting concerns come as fighting in Gaza continues without a breakthrough on the proposed prisoner exchange deal. Despite U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff's efforts to push forward a truce that could end the conflict, no progress has been reported.



Meanwhile, U.S. CENTCOM Commander General Michael Kurilla is visiting Israel for high-level meetings with Israeli security and defense officials to assess the broader regional situation.



In a symbolic gesture before ending his tenure, Kurilla visited the Western Wall in the Al-Aqsa compound, where he offered a prayer for Israeli soldiers and hostages alongside a group of rabbis.