Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-07-21 | 05:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon

The Israeli military confirmed it conducted airstrikes at midnight between Saturday and Sunday, targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon. 

This confirmation follows reports from Lebanese official media about an Israeli airstrike hitting an ammunition depot in the region.

In a statement, the Israeli army said, "During the past night, warplanes struck two weapons depots in the southern Lebanon area, containing rockets and other means."

Lebanon News

Israel

Military

Hezbollah

Ammunition

Depot

Lebanon

South

LBCI Next
Al-Sudani meets Mikati: Iraq's positions on Lebanon stem from commitment and brotherhood that unite the two peoples
Hezbollah ammunition depot hit by Israeli strikes, causing massive explosions: Reuters sources confirm
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-15

Israeli military targets Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-15

Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah military facility in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:51

Hezbollah ammunition depot hit by Israeli strikes, causing massive explosions: Reuters sources confirm

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Breaking: Israeli strike kills Hezbollah Radwan commander in south Lebanon: Sources told Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Al-Sudani meets Mikati: Iraq's positions on Lebanon stem from commitment and brotherhood that unite the two peoples

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:51

Hezbollah ammunition depot hit by Israeli strikes, causing massive explosions: Reuters sources confirm

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

Israeli airstrike hits southern Lebanon's Aadloun - El Zahrani, successive explosions reported (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-20

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry highlights advisory opinion of ICJ: Affirms necessity of establishing independent Palestinian state

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:39

Israeli military to offer polio vaccination to soldiers in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
07:41

Erdogan says US vote could further boost Turkey arms sector

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-17

Egypt to halt load-shedding power cuts as of Sunday, PM says

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-20

Sirens in Cyprus mark 50 years since Turkish invasion

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:51

Hezbollah ammunition depot hit by Israeli strikes, causing massive explosions: Reuters sources confirm

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

Israeli airstrike hits southern Lebanon's Aadloun - El Zahrani, successive explosions reported (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
02:47

Houthis say they targeted Israel's Eilat with several ballistic missiles

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Al-Sudani meets Mikati: Iraq's positions on Lebanon stem from commitment and brotherhood that unite the two peoples

LBCI
Middle East News
07:47

Houthis say death toll rises to six in Israeli strike on port

LBCI
Middle East News
00:14

Israeli military shoots down missile fired from Yemen

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Hezbollah's Naval Capabilities: A Strategic Overview from the July 2006 War to Present

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More