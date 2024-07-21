News
Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-21 | 05:04
Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon
The Israeli military confirmed it conducted airstrikes at midnight between Saturday and Sunday, targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon.
This confirmation follows reports from Lebanese official media about an Israeli airstrike hitting an ammunition depot in the region.
In a statement, the Israeli army said, "During the past night, warplanes struck two weapons depots in the southern Lebanon area, containing rockets and other means."
Lebanon News
Israel
Military
Hezbollah
Ammunition
Depot
Lebanon
South
