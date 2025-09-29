Trump optimistic on Gaza peace deal; Hamas says it lost contact with two hostages in Gaza City

Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-09-2025 | 00:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump optimistic on Gaza peace deal; Hamas says it lost contact with two hostages in Gaza City
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Trump optimistic on Gaza peace deal; Hamas says it lost contact with two hostages in Gaza City

U.S. President Donald Trump hopes to finalize a Gaza peace plan proposal in a meeting on Monday with Israel's Prime Minister, Trump told Reuters on Sunday, as Israeli tanks pushed deeper into Gaza City and the military wing of Hamas said it had lost contact with two hostages held there.

The fate of the two hostages, which has strong domestic resonance in Israel, could cast a shadow over a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump on Monday.

The Hamas military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, called on Israel on Sunday to pull troops back and suspend air strikes on Gaza City for 24 hours so fighters could retrieve the captives.

Trump told Reuters in a phone interview he had received a "very good response" from Israel and Arab leaders to the Gaza peace plan proposal and that "everybody wants to make a deal."

Hamas said the group had not yet received any proposal from Trump nor from mediators.



Reuters 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Trump

Optimistic

US

Gaza

Peace

Deal

Hamas

Hostages

Hamas says lost contact with two Gaza hostages due to Israeli strikes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:48

Hamas says lost contact with two Gaza hostages due to Israeli strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-27

Hamas says it has not received Trump plan as Israel expands Gaza City assault

LBCI
World News
2025-09-26

Erdogan says reached understanding with Trump on ceasefire, peace in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-08

Hamas says Israeli takeover of Gaza City 'means sacrificing' the hostages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:48

Hamas says lost contact with two Gaza hostages due to Israeli strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15

Tanks thrust deeper into Gaza, medics say many injured are trapped

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-27

Hamas says it has not received Trump plan as Israel expands Gaza City assault

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-27

US to revoke Colombian president's visa over comments at pro-Palestinian gathering

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-22

President Aoun set to begin UN meetings in New York, engages Lebanese expatriates on Lebanon’s challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-27

US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-26

Civil Aviation denies rumors of flight cancellations at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Middle East News
05:29

EU confirms it has reinstated sanctions against Iran

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More