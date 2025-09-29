News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump optimistic on Gaza peace deal; Hamas says it lost contact with two hostages in Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-09-2025 | 00:40
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Trump optimistic on Gaza peace deal; Hamas says it lost contact with two hostages in Gaza City
U.S. President Donald Trump hopes to finalize a Gaza peace plan proposal in a meeting on Monday with Israel's Prime Minister, Trump told Reuters on Sunday, as Israeli tanks pushed deeper into Gaza City and the military wing of Hamas said it had lost contact with two hostages held there.
The fate of the two hostages, which has strong domestic resonance in Israel, could cast a shadow over a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump on Monday.
The Hamas military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, called on Israel on Sunday to pull troops back and suspend air strikes on Gaza City for 24 hours so fighters could retrieve the captives.
Trump told Reuters in a phone interview he had received a "very good response" from Israel and Arab leaders to the Gaza peace plan proposal and that "everybody wants to make a deal."
Hamas said the group had not yet received any proposal from Trump nor from mediators.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Trump
Optimistic
US
Gaza
Peace
Deal
Hamas
Hostages
Hamas says lost contact with two Gaza hostages due to Israeli strikes
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:48
Hamas says lost contact with two Gaza hostages due to Israeli strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:48
Hamas says lost contact with two Gaza hostages due to Israeli strikes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-27
Hamas says it has not received Trump plan as Israel expands Gaza City assault
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-27
Hamas says it has not received Trump plan as Israel expands Gaza City assault
0
World News
2025-09-26
Erdogan says reached understanding with Trump on ceasefire, peace in Gaza
World News
2025-09-26
Erdogan says reached understanding with Trump on ceasefire, peace in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-08
Hamas says Israeli takeover of Gaza City 'means sacrificing' the hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-08
Hamas says Israeli takeover of Gaza City 'means sacrificing' the hostages
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:48
Hamas says lost contact with two Gaza hostages due to Israeli strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:48
Hamas says lost contact with two Gaza hostages due to Israeli strikes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15
Tanks thrust deeper into Gaza, medics say many injured are trapped
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15
Tanks thrust deeper into Gaza, medics say many injured are trapped
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-27
Hamas says it has not received Trump plan as Israel expands Gaza City assault
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-27
Hamas says it has not received Trump plan as Israel expands Gaza City assault
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-27
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over comments at pro-Palestinian gathering
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-27
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over comments at pro-Palestinian gathering
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-22
President Aoun set to begin UN meetings in New York, engages Lebanese expatriates on Lebanon’s challenges
Lebanon News
2025-09-22
President Aoun set to begin UN meetings in New York, engages Lebanese expatriates on Lebanon’s challenges
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-27
US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled
Lebanon News
2025-09-27
US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-26
Civil Aviation denies rumors of flight cancellations at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2025-09-26
Civil Aviation denies rumors of flight cancellations at Beirut Airport
0
Middle East News
05:29
EU confirms it has reinstated sanctions against Iran
Middle East News
05:29
EU confirms it has reinstated sanctions against Iran
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Amid instability on the Lebanese front, could Israel face a new clash?
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Amid instability on the Lebanese front, could Israel face a new clash?
2
Lebanon News
11:30
Two Israeli airstrikes hit Jarmaq in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:30
Two Israeli airstrikes hit Jarmaq in southern Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
War debris or economic treasure? Lebanon weighs recycling path
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
War debris or economic treasure? Lebanon weighs recycling path
4
Lebanon News
12:43
Israeli army targets alleged Hezbollah weapons depot in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:43
Israeli army targets alleged Hezbollah weapons depot in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
12:37
MP Samy Gemayel: Hezbollah’s weapons block statehood and intimidate citizens
Lebanon News
12:37
MP Samy Gemayel: Hezbollah’s weapons block statehood and intimidate citizens
6
World News
09:59
Trump hints at 'something special' in Middle East talks
World News
09:59
Trump hints at 'something special' in Middle East talks
7
World News
13:31
Trump says Mormon church shooting, fire another 'attack on Christians'
World News
13:31
Trump says Mormon church shooting, fire another 'attack on Christians'
8
World News
11:22
Trump to attend meeting with top military leaders — report
World News
11:22
Trump to attend meeting with top military leaders — report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More