Israel will do 'whatever it must do' to secure the north: Netanyahu

Lebanon News
2024-07-24 | 15:00
Israel will do 'whatever it must do' to secure the north: Netanyahu

Israel will do "whatever it must" to secure its northern border, where its forces are engaged in near-daily clashes with Lebanon's Hezbollah, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US lawmakers.

"Let me be clear: Israel will do whatever it must do to restore security to our northern border and return our people safely to their homes," Netanyahu said, referring to those displaced by the fighting.

AFP
 

