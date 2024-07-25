LF's Geagea: Berri's new tripartite formula turns presidential elections into 'mere formality'

Lebanon News
2024-07-25 | 08:00
High views
LF's Geagea: Berri's new tripartite formula turns presidential elections into 'mere formality'
LF's Geagea: Berri's new tripartite formula turns presidential elections into 'mere formality'

The head of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea, stated that by proposing a new tripartite formula for presidential elections — "Consult, then agree, then elect" — Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri is effectively nullifying the elections and reducing it to a "mere formality" following consultation and agreement.

In a statement, Geagea explained that this logic constitutes a total violation of the constitution, which, in all its articles concerning presidential elections, mandates elections and nothing else.

He said: "Berri's new formula turns Parliament into a 'Loya Jirga' (grand council) instead of a 'lively' council where things are done according to the constitution, as they are in parliaments around the world."

He added: "We have not and will not spare any effort for any consultation that leads to the election of a President."

He considered that neither consultation has led to a result, nor agreement due to systematic obstruction.

He urged that presidential elections be conducted as stipulated by the constitution, without tying their completion to a supposed consensus, which essentially means getting everyone's approval of Hezbollah's candidate.
 

