Majdal Shams incident under close watch by US diplomats: Source affirms to LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-27 | 15:30
Majdal Shams incident under close watch by US diplomats: Source affirms to LBCI
An American diplomatic source confirmed to LBCI that: "We are aware of the Majdal Shams incident and are closely monitoring it."
The source added in remarks earlier on Saturday that: "There is no further information to add at this time."
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
US
Majdal Shams
