Ukraine-Russia-US talks to continue in 'coming weeks': Kyiv

Trilateral talks between Ukraine and Russia, mediated by the United States, will continue in the coming weeks, Kyiv's lead negotiator Rustem Umerov said on Thursday after the latest round of talks in Abu Dhabi.



"The delegations agreed to inform their capitals and continue trilateral talks in the coming weeks. They expressed their gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for hosting the talks," Umerov said on social media.



"Ukraine is grateful to President Donald Trump for his leadership in promoting efforts to end the war," he added.



AFP



