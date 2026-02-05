Large blaze breaks out at German research center

Firefighters are responding to a large blaze that broke out at a research center in the south-western German city of Darmstadt on Thursday morning, according to police.



According to the Hessenschau news outlet, the fire broke out in the area where the institute's particle accelerator is located.



Firefighters remain on the scene but the fire is meanwhile under control, and there were no reported injuries, police said.



It is unclear how the fire began, a spokesperson added.



Pictures of the GSI Helmhotz Centre in Darmstadt showed huge, billowing clouds of smoke pouring out of the building.



The centre was not immediately reachable for comment.



Nearby residents were warned to keep their doors and windows closed and to turn off their ventilation systems if possible.



Reuters