Hezbollah blames Israeli anti-rocket interceptor for Majdal Shams incident: Axios

2024-07-28 | 00:14
Hezbollah blames Israeli anti-rocket interceptor for Majdal Shams incident: Axios
0min
Hezbollah blames Israeli anti-rocket interceptor for Majdal Shams incident: Axios

Hezbollah officials told the United Nations that the incident that took place in Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights "was the result of an Israeli anti-rocket interceptor hitting the soccer field," the American news website Axios reported, citing a US official.
 

