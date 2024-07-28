News
Hezbollah blames Israeli anti-rocket interceptor for Majdal Shams incident: Axios
2024-07-28
Hezbollah blames Israeli anti-rocket interceptor for Majdal Shams incident: Axios
Hezbollah officials told the United Nations that the incident that took place in Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights "was the result of an Israeli anti-rocket interceptor hitting the soccer field," the American news website Axios reported, citing a US official.
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Israel
Majdal Shams
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
