Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Historic victory for Lebanon: Benjamin Hassan defeats US Player Christopher Eubanks in Paris Olympics tennis competition
Lebanon News
2024-07-28 | 09:00
Historic victory for Lebanon: Benjamin Hassan defeats US Player Christopher Eubanks in Paris Olympics tennis competition
In a historic moment for Lebanon, Benjamin Hassan triumphed over US player Christopher Eubanks in the Paris Olympics tennis competition.
Lebanon, one of 40 countries represented at the men's tennis event, has never previously had representation in this field.
Hassan, 29, was chosen via a 'University Place,' which provides Olympic spots to under-represented nations.
This marks a significant milestone for Lebanese tennis on the Olympic stage.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Tennis
Paris
Olympics
Benjamin Hassan
Christopher Eubanks
Victory
Next
Hezbollah blames Israeli anti-rocket interceptor for Majdal Shams incident: Axios
Lebanon’s Public Works Minister denies social media claims of air traffic suspension in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
Sports News
2024-06-10
Benjamin Hassan becomes first tennis player from Lebanon to compete in Paris Olympics
Sports News
2024-06-10
Benjamin Hassan becomes first tennis player from Lebanon to compete in Paris Olympics
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-27
Paris Olympics 2024: France welcomes the world with mesmerizing Olympic opening on the Seine
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-27
Paris Olympics 2024: France welcomes the world with mesmerizing Olympic opening on the Seine
World News
2024-07-26
Train sabotage won't impact Olympics opening: Paris mayor
World News
2024-07-26
Train sabotage won't impact Olympics opening: Paris mayor
World News
2024-07-23
Russian arrested over 'destabilisation' plot during Paris Olympics: Prosecutors
World News
2024-07-23
Russian arrested over 'destabilisation' plot during Paris Olympics: Prosecutors
Recommended For You
Lebanon News
12:22
Middle East Airlines announces additional flight changes on July 29, 2024
Lebanon News
12:22
Middle East Airlines announces additional flight changes on July 29, 2024
Lebanon News
12:08
Lebanese PM Mikati reports: Ongoing international communications to safeguard Lebanon amid Israeli threats
Lebanon News
12:08
Lebanese PM Mikati reports: Ongoing international communications to safeguard Lebanon amid Israeli threats
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike
Lebanon News
10:19
MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024
Lebanon News
10:19
MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024
Our visitors readings
Lebanon News
10:19
MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024
Lebanon News
10:19
MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-19
Regional reach: Tel Aviv drone attack near US embassy raises tensions with Iran proxies
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-19
Regional reach: Tel Aviv drone attack near US embassy raises tensions with Iran proxies
Lebanon News
2024-04-13
Beirut Airport: No flight cancellations yet, confirms civil aviation director
Lebanon News
2024-04-13
Beirut Airport: No flight cancellations yet, confirms civil aviation director
Lebanon News
15:56
Jumblatt discusses southern Lebanon tensions with US envoy Hochstein
Lebanon News
15:56
Jumblatt discusses southern Lebanon tensions with US envoy Hochstein
Videos
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:37
Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024
Lebanon News
16:37
Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024
2
Lebanon News
13:25
Stay tuned for Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant at 8:30 PM, broadcast live on LBCI and available for streaming on the website https://www.lbcgroup.tv/live/ar
Lebanon News
13:25
Stay tuned for Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant at 8:30 PM, broadcast live on LBCI and available for streaming on the website https://www.lbcgroup.tv/live/ar
3
Lebanon News
10:19
MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024
Lebanon News
10:19
MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024
4
Lebanon News
08:40
Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Israeli strike on Lebanon confirmed, aims to avoid major cities
Lebanon News
08:40
Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Israeli strike on Lebanon confirmed, aims to avoid major cities
5
Lebanon News
06:11
Reuters: Hezbollah prepares for possible Israeli escalation, evacuates key locations
Lebanon News
06:11
Reuters: Hezbollah prepares for possible Israeli escalation, evacuates key locations
6
Lebanon News
09:00
Historic victory for Lebanon: Benjamin Hassan defeats US Player Christopher Eubanks in Paris Olympics tennis competition
Lebanon News
09:00
Historic victory for Lebanon: Benjamin Hassan defeats US Player Christopher Eubanks in Paris Olympics tennis competition
7
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike
8
Lebanon News
00:36
Israeli army claims attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:36
Israeli army claims attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
