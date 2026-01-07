Mexico is 'major provider' of oil to Cuba: President

World News
07-01-2026 | 12:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Mexico is &#39;major provider&#39; of oil to Cuba: President
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Mexico is 'major provider' of oil to Cuba: President

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday her country had become a "major provider" of oil to Cuba as the island's traditional supplier, Venezuela, has struggled under U.S. sanctions.

"Clearly Mexico has become a major provider" of oil to Cuba, which relies on cut-price supplies from its allies to survive a U.S. embargo, Sheinbaum said, but added that her country was not currently sending to Cuba "more oil than it had historically."

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that Mexican oil exports to Cuba surpassed those of Venezuela in 2025.

Washington deposed Venezuela's president last weekend and demanded control of the country's crude exports.

Sheinbaum declined to confirm the FT report, saying that she did not yet have the relevant data from Mexico's state oil company, Pemex.

She said Mexico had been sending oil to Cuba for "many years" and for "various reasons," including some supplies under export contracts and others classed as "humanitarian aid."

Mexico has previously declined to publish details of its contracts with Cuba or to say how Havana pays for the oil.

Venezuela, under its leftist leadership, has since 2000 supplied cheap oil to its allies in Cuba, with Havana in return sending it doctors and teachers.

Venezuela's oil production has flagged, however, in recent years of economic crisis and under U.S. oil sanctions imposed in 2019.

In the past few weeks, Washington has blockaded and seized some of the country's oil tankers.

Venezuela used to send 90,000 barrels of oil a day to Cuba, but the amount has fallen to about 30,000 barrels a day on average in recent years, according to Jorge Pinon, a researcher at the University of Texas.

The island of 10 million people has suffered five major power blackouts since late 2024 and daily electricity shortages.

AFP

World News

Mexico

Claudia Sheinbaum

Oil

Cuba

Venezuela

LBCI Next
Trump 'actively' discussing purchase of Greenland: White House
Rubio says US has plan, 'not just winging it,' in Venezuela
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-29

Cuba suffers 'extensive damage' from hurricane: President

LBCI
World News
2025-12-28

Israel's recognition of Somaliland 'threat' to regional stability: Somali president

LBCI
World News
2026-01-05

Trump says Cuba 'ready to fall'

LBCI
World News
2025-10-16

China says purchases of Russian oil 'legitimate', rejects US 'bullying'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:16

Yemen separatists accuse Saudi of 'arbitrarily' detaining visiting delegation

LBCI
World News
12:21

Trump 'actively' discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

LBCI
World News
11:53

Rubio says US has plan, 'not just winging it,' in Venezuela

LBCI
World News
11:44

Curfew declared in Yemen's Aden: Senior separatist official

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

US welcomes Lebanese government’s reform steps, backs financial gap law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-24

From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:14

Lebanon updates fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-04

Lebanese Army carries out security raids, arrests 44 across multiple regions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

US welcomes Lebanese government’s reform steps, backs financial gap law

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:14

Lebanon updates fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:17

Saudi Ambassador’s meeting with PM salam signals backing for Lebanon’s financial reforms: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Partial building collapse in Tripoli raises safety concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

From Lebanon to Iran: Israel recalculates its next strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Religion, music, and controversy: Padre Guilherme’s concert divides opinion in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

In the details: UNIFIL-Israel tensions resurface after drone incident in Lebanon’s south

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Iranian FM to visit Lebanon with economic delegation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More