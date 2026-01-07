Mexico is 'major provider' of oil to Cuba: President

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday her country had become a "major provider" of oil to Cuba as the island's traditional supplier, Venezuela, has struggled under U.S. sanctions.



"Clearly Mexico has become a major provider" of oil to Cuba, which relies on cut-price supplies from its allies to survive a U.S. embargo, Sheinbaum said, but added that her country was not currently sending to Cuba "more oil than it had historically."



The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that Mexican oil exports to Cuba surpassed those of Venezuela in 2025.



Washington deposed Venezuela's president last weekend and demanded control of the country's crude exports.



Sheinbaum declined to confirm the FT report, saying that she did not yet have the relevant data from Mexico's state oil company, Pemex.



She said Mexico had been sending oil to Cuba for "many years" and for "various reasons," including some supplies under export contracts and others classed as "humanitarian aid."



Mexico has previously declined to publish details of its contracts with Cuba or to say how Havana pays for the oil.



Venezuela, under its leftist leadership, has since 2000 supplied cheap oil to its allies in Cuba, with Havana in return sending it doctors and teachers.



Venezuela's oil production has flagged, however, in recent years of economic crisis and under U.S. oil sanctions imposed in 2019.



In the past few weeks, Washington has blockaded and seized some of the country's oil tankers.



Venezuela used to send 90,000 barrels of oil a day to Cuba, but the amount has fallen to about 30,000 barrels a day on average in recent years, according to Jorge Pinon, a researcher at the University of Texas.



The island of 10 million people has suffered five major power blackouts since late 2024 and daily electricity shortages.



AFP



