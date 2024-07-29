Attacks on South Lebanon towns kill one, injure four

An Israeli drone struck a car on the road between Meiss El Jabal and Shaqra, resulting in two people being injured.



Another attack targeted a motorcycle near Doubiyeh Castle on the same route, leading to one person’s death and two others being injured, including a child who is now in critical condition.



Additionally, warplanes and drones launched an assault on the town of Markaba after midnight, hitting a house without causing injuries.



They also attacked the town of Rab El Thalathine at dawn, according to the National News Agency.