Israel targets South Lebanon village, surrounding area: NNA reports

Lebanon News
2024-07-29 | 09:46
Israel targets South Lebanon village, surrounding area: NNA reports
0min
Israel targets South Lebanon village, surrounding area: NNA reports

On Monday, Israel targeted the South Lebanon village of Kfarkela and the area of Hura between Kfarkela and Deir Mimas, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, earlier today, attacks on South Lebanon towns killed one person and injured four individuals.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

South Lebanon

Kfarkela

Learn More