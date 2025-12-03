Can Lebanon’s political shift—and Simon Karam’s role—reset negotiations with Israel?

News Bulletin Reports
03-12-2025 | 12:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Can Lebanon’s political shift—and Simon Karam’s role—reset negotiations with Israel?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Can Lebanon’s political shift—and Simon Karam’s role—reset negotiations with Israel?

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

A strategic political shift in Lebanon led to former Ambassador Simon Karam, appointed by President Joseph Aoun, heading Lebanon’s delegation to the ceasefire monitoring mechanism meeting after coordination with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. 

The shift has been long in the making, beginning with a look at Karam himself — known for his sovereign positions, from past years up to very recently, when a speech he delivered at Université Saint-Joseph de Beyrouth (USJ) prompted some Hezbollah supporters to walk out.

Sources indicate that President Aoun made the decision to select him, a choice that drew no opposition from other Lebanese parties and received support from Washington, which has maintained long-standing ties with Karam since his tenure as ambassador.

Since President Aoun took office, the U.S. — particularly Morgan Ortagus — proposed forming committees of military and civilian diplomats to negotiate with Israel. Lebanon’s official position rejected the idea, saying the focus must first remain on the military track. But the rejection did not stop the continued U.S. and Israeli calls.

This insistence was later met twice by Aoun, signaling Lebanon’s approval of the principle of negotiations, a position he outlined in his Independence Day address.

The announcement received no response from Israel, but two developments followed. The first came from U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus, who discussed the matter twice within a month with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The second involved U.S. Ambassador to Beirut Michel Issa, whose brief talks with Aoun last week were reportedly pivotal.

The mechanism committee’s mission is no longer limited to monitoring the ceasefire agreement. With a diplomat like Karam joining it, discussions have expanded from purely military matters to broader topics that will become clearer over time. As for whether this step will help reduce tensions, a Western source said it is possible, but too early to judge.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

Israel

Simon Karam

Joseph Aoun

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Lebanon-Israel talks in Naqoura mark diplomatic turning point—the details
Israel presses US envoy Ortagus with claims on Hezbollah, threatens wider military action
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Lebanon’s PM says truce monitor negotiations with Israel not peace talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Lebanese Sources to LBCI: Simon Karam’s appointment increases pressure on Netanyahu as Ortagus heads to Jordan before returning with UN delegation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-08

With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Simon Karam at Naqoura: A new moment in Lebanon’s long history of border diplomacy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Simon Karam at Naqoura: A new moment in Lebanon’s long history of border diplomacy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanon-Israel talks in Naqoura mark diplomatic turning point—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-02

Israel presses US envoy Ortagus with claims on Hezbollah, threatens wider military action

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-01

On-the-ground assessment: UN Security Council delegation heads to Lebanon and Syria

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-22

Yemen's Houthis sentence 17 to death over spying for Israel, US, Saudi: media

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-07

Lebanon visit: US general and envoy push to revive ceasefire mechanism — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-02

Israel presses US envoy Ortagus with claims on Hezbollah, threatens wider military action

LBCI
World News
2025-11-24

Sudan's RSF paramilitaries declare unilateral three-month ceasefire

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

Netanyahu says will send Israeli representative to meet officials in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

PM Salam tells Al Jazeera: Hezbollah must surrender weapons; Lebanon regains decision over war and peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Lebanese Sources to LBCI: Simon Karam’s appointment increases pressure on Netanyahu as Ortagus heads to Jordan before returning with UN delegation

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Western sources to LBCI: US pressure led to adding civilians to mechanism talks; too early to judge impact on de-escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

US Embassy says civilian participants joined Naqoura’s latest Pentalateral talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:02

Sources reveal details of Lebanon-Israel ceasefire mechanism meeting to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:44

Israeli Economy Minister: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah before economic talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Simon Karam at Naqoura: A new moment in Lebanon’s long history of border diplomacy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More