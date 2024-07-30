MEA Chairman clarifies flight delays: Disruptions due to technical issues, not security threats

Mohamad El-Hout, Chairman-Director General of Middle East Airlines (MEA), clarified the reasons behind recent delays affecting some of the airline's flights in a meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Tuesday.



El-Hout explained that the delays, affecting five to six flights arriving after midnight or early in the morning, are due to "technical" issues related to the distribution of insurance risks between Lebanon and international providers.



“We want to avoid having a large number of planes at the airport during certain hours in the morning,” El-Hout said.



“This precautionary measure is in place to ensure the company can continue its operations smoothly if any unforeseen issues arise.”



The chairman noted that some foreign airlines, such as Lufthansa, had previously canceled flights in October and November of last year, a situation that was managed without incident.



"However, recent cancellations by airlines including Jordanian and Turkish carriers were made as a precautionary measure," El-Hout noted.



"Turkish Airlines, for instance, canceled its night flights but resumed operations the next morning, indicating a continuation of services," he continued.



Despite these disruptions, El-Hout highlighted that all Arab airlines, including Emirates and Qatar Airways, are operating normally.



He reassured that MEA’s flight schedule remains largely unaffected, with most flights running on time. Out of 36 flights, only five to six experienced delays overnight.



Furthermore, El-Hout addressed concerns about the safety of Rafic Al Hariri International Airport, asserting that there have been no threats or warnings of an attack.



“The airport has not faced any threats and is expected to remain neutral. If we had concerns about a possible attack, we would have taken additional measures to evacuate the planes,” he stated.