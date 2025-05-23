News
Latest round of Iran nuclear talks 'constructive,' senior US official says
World News
23-05-2025 | 14:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Latest round of Iran nuclear talks 'constructive,' senior US official says
A fifth round of nuclear talks with Iran was "constructive," a senior U.S. official said Friday, adding there was "still work to be done."
"The discussions were both direct and indirect and lasted over two hours. The talks continue to be constructive -- we made further progress, but there is still work to be done," the official said of the meetings in Rome.
"Both sides agreed to meet again in the near future."
AFP
World News
United States
Nuclear
Iran
