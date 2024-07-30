Jordan calls for international action to halt Israeli aggression against Lebanon

Jordan has warned of "serious consequences" of any Israeli escalation against Lebanon on the security and stability of the region, calling for an international stance to compel Israel to halt its Gaza war and to "respect international law and international legitimacy."



During a phone call, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi affirmed to his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib, "Jordan's support for [...] Lebanon and its security, the safety of its citizens," confirming "Jordan's rejection of any aggression against Lebanon and its sovereignty."



According to a statement issued by the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Safadi emphasized "the need to combine efforts to de-escalate and protect the region from the danger of sliding into a regional war."



He stressed "the need for an effective international movement to stop the aggression [on Gaza] and to compel Israel to respect international law and international legitimacy."