Makary: Lebanon to file UN Security Council complaint after southern suburbs of Beirut attack

Caretaker Information Minister Ziad Makary emphasized that the government will keep its sessions open.



He said after the Cabinet session concluded, "We do not want war, and the government's efforts are focused on diplomacy."



He added, "The government plan is ready in case of a large influx of refugees in Lebanon."



He noted that all possibilities are on the table and that submitting a complaint to the UN Security Council has become a standard procedure and a serious diplomatic effort to prevent the situation from worsening.



He emphasized that Lebanon will file a complaint with the United Nations following the recent attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut.



He explained that the Emergency Plan Committee is intensifying its meetings and that everything is ready, although some matters are still being addressed.



He announced that during the session, several financial decisions were made to support the Ministry of Health and the Civil Defense.