UN delegation and Berri address political and security concerns in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-31 | 07:37
UN delegation and Berri address political and security concerns in Lebanon
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri met with United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix and an accompanying delegation to discuss the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.
The meeting was attended by UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert and Head of Mission and Force Commander of UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Aroldo Lázaro.
Discussions focused on the political and field conditions in Lebanon and the broader region, particularly in light of Israel's continued aggression against Gaza and Lebanon.
In addition, Berri received Mohamad El-Hout, Chairman-Director General of Middle East Airlines (MEA).
Lebanon News
United Nations
Nabih Berri
Lebanon
Gaza
Israel
War
Learn More