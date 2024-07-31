UN delegation and Berri address political and security concerns in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-07-31 | 07:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UN delegation and Berri address political and security concerns in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UN delegation and Berri address political and security concerns in Lebanon

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri met with United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix and an accompanying delegation to discuss the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.

The meeting was attended by UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert and Head of Mission and Force Commander of UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Aroldo Lázaro.

Discussions focused on the political and field conditions in Lebanon and the broader region, particularly in light of Israel's continued aggression against Gaza and Lebanon.

In addition, Berri received Mohamad El-Hout, Chairman-Director General of Middle East Airlines (MEA).

Lebanon News

United Nations

Nabih Berri

Lebanon

Gaza

Israel

War

LBCI Next
Middle East Airlines: Wednesday's flights remain on schedule except for some
Lebanon’s FM Bou Habib: Resolution 1701 remains the only way to prevent further violence
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:27

Iranian Embassy in Lebanon condemns 'cowardly Israeli aggression' on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-29

Iran warns of severe consequences if Israel launches attack on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-28

Iran warns of 'consequences' of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-25

US Army Chief: We haven't seen Israel's detailed plan for the aftermath of Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

MP Imad Al-Hout to Al-Akhbar: Evacuation of Islamic Group Center in Malla, Beirut is a precautionary measure

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Middle East Airlines: Wednesday's flights remain on schedule except for some

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

Lebanon’s FM Bou Habib: Resolution 1701 remains the only way to prevent further violence

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Emirates, FlyDubai latest airlines to amend Beirut flights

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-30

Bou Habib: Lebanon will respond to Israel’s UN complaint

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-30

More airlines cancel Beirut flights amid escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:10

LBCI sources confirm assassination attempt in Beirut's Southern Suburbs, target unidentified

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Qatar supports Lebanese Army with monthly financial grant

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:25

Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted

LBCI
Middle East News
23:16

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel opts for limited and painful strike on Lebanon as it faces intensified pressures, internal divisions

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:48

Senior Hezbollah leader confirmed dead in Israeli strike: Reuters reports, citing Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:10

LBCI sources confirm assassination attempt in Beirut's Southern Suburbs, target unidentified

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:34

Lebanon reports 3 deaths, 74 injuries after Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Senior Hezbollah leader survives Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Reuters sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:24

Source close to Hezbollah says group commander targeted in Israeli strike: AFP

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More