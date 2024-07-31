MP Imad Al-Hout to Al-Akhbar: Evacuation of Islamic Group Center in Malla, Beirut is a precautionary measure

2024-07-31 | 08:20
MP Imad Al-Hout to Al-Akhbar: Evacuation of Islamic Group Center in Malla, Beirut is a precautionary measure
0min
MP Imad Al-Hout to Al-Akhbar: Evacuation of Islamic Group Center in Malla, Beirut is a precautionary measure

MP and Islamic Group official, Imad Al-Hout, confirmed to Al-Akhbar newspaper that the evacuation of the Islamic Group Center in Malla, Beirut is true. 

Al-Hout clarified that this action comes as a precautionary measure. He emphasized that the evacuation is part of a series of steps taken to ensure the safety and security of the center and its surroundings.

