Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills 21 at seaside rest area

Israel-Gaza War Updates
30-06-2025 | 11:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills 21 at seaside rest area
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills 21 at seaside rest area

Gaza's rescue service reported that an Israeli strike killed 21 people on Monday at a seafront rest area where witnesses said people had gathered for refreshments and internet access.

Gaza civil defense agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP the 21 were killed "as a result of the targeting of the Al-Baqa rest area on the beach of Gaza City" by Israeli aircraft.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Rescuers

Israel

Airstrike

Netanyahu says 'victory' over Iran yields 'opportunities' to free Gaza hostages
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-04

Rescuers say Israeli strike killed at least 12 people in south Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-16

Gaza rescuers say Israeli gunfire kills 20 aid seekers in south

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-01

Gaza rescuers say Israeli fire kills 22 near US-backed aid center

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-07

Gaza rescuers say nine killed in new Israeli strike on school sheltering displaced

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-29

Netanyahu says 'victory' over Iran yields 'opportunities' to free Gaza hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-29

Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of north Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-28

Qatar urges Israel, Hamas to seize 'window of opportunity' for Gaza truce

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-27

Gaza rescuers say 62 killed by Israeli forces

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-29

Wildfire erupts in Akkar's Qoubaiyat forests, rapidly spreads amid strong winds

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-06

Houthis say four killed in latest Israeli strikes on Yemen

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-24

Bank Audi and Neo Digital Bank introduce Google Pay services in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-28

Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Lebanese Parliament holds session despite walkouts by major blocs

LBCI
Middle East News
05:18

Israel interested in establishing diplomatic ties with Syria and Lebanon, foreign minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Lebanon's president meets UNIFIL's new commander to discuss border issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Lebanon's Grand Mufti set to meet Syria's president Saturday, LBCI sources confirm

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Judge Halawi questions advisor to former Economy Minister Amin Salam in embezzlement and money laundering case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanese customs seize nearly $8 million at Beirut Airport over false declarations — The details

LBCI
Middle East News
10:43

Trump to sign order related to Syria sanctions easing, CBS News reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

No unity, no ceasefire: Netanyahu’s government struggles with US proposal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More