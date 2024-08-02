Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures

Lebanon News
2024-08-02 | 05:35
High views
2min
Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures

Despite the prevailing political and security developments in Lebanon and the surrounding region, operations at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut continue at a near-normal daily pace. 

This steady flow persists despite adjustments in flight schedules for various national, Arab, and international airlines that utilize this vital hub.

Notably, passenger traffic through the airport saw an increase in arrivals in July compared to departures. 

The total number of passengers for July reached 751,034, bringing the cumulative total for the year to 3,750,999 passengers by the end of July. This is a decline from the 4,109,962 passengers recorded in the same period of the previous year, 2023.

The breakdown of airport traffic for July 2024 is as follows:

- The total number of passengers using the airport in July was 751,034, a decrease of 18.7% compared to July 2023. Of these, 411,320 were arrivals to Lebanon, down 18.3% from the same month last year. Departures totaled 339,250, a decline of 19%. Transit passengers numbered 464, a decrease of 19.8%.

By the end of July 2024, the total number of passengers for the year stood at 3,750,999, reflecting an 8.7% decrease compared to the same period in 2023.

The total number of commercial flights by national, Arab, and foreign airlines in July was 5,664, a decline of 13.44% from July 2023. This included 2,832 arrivals, down 13.42%, and 2,832 departures, a decrease of 13.47% from July 2023.

