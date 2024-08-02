News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
35
o
South
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Documentaries
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
35
o
South
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures
Lebanon News
2024-08-02 | 05:35
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures
Despite the prevailing political and security developments in Lebanon and the surrounding region, operations at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut continue at a near-normal daily pace.
This steady flow persists despite adjustments in flight schedules for various national, Arab, and international airlines that utilize this vital hub.
Notably, passenger traffic through the airport saw an increase in arrivals in July compared to departures.
The total number of passengers for July reached 751,034, bringing the cumulative total for the year to 3,750,999 passengers by the end of July. This is a decline from the 4,109,962 passengers recorded in the same period of the previous year, 2023.
The breakdown of airport traffic for July 2024 is as follows:
- The total number of passengers using the airport in July was 751,034, a decrease of 18.7% compared to July 2023. Of these, 411,320 were arrivals to Lebanon, down 18.3% from the same month last year. Departures totaled 339,250, a decline of 19%. Transit passengers numbered 464, a decrease of 19.8%.
By the end of July 2024, the total number of passengers for the year stood at 3,750,999, reflecting an 8.7% decrease compared to the same period in 2023.
The total number of commercial flights by national, Arab, and foreign airlines in July was 5,664, a decline of 13.44% from July 2023. This included 2,832 arrivals, down 13.42%, and 2,832 departures, a decrease of 13.47% from July 2023.
Lebanon News
Beirut
Rafic Hariri
Airport
Traffic
Arrivals
Departures
Next
Lebanon's PM Mikati reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701 in Meetings with Security Council ambassadors
Middle East Airlines: Flights on August 2 and 3, 2024, will remain as scheduled except for some
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-23
Telegraph report alleges Hezbollah storing weapons: What is happening in Beirut's Rafic Hariri airport?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-23
Telegraph report alleges Hezbollah storing weapons: What is happening in Beirut's Rafic Hariri airport?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-30
Flight adjustments: Beirut Airport operations steady despite Israeli threats
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-30
Flight adjustments: Beirut Airport operations steady despite Israeli threats
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-29
Beirut Airport busy despite flight cancellations and fears of Israeli strike
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-29
Beirut Airport busy despite flight cancellations and fears of Israeli strike
0
World News
2024-07-25
Frankfurt airport reports traffic resumption after climate protest
World News
2024-07-25
Frankfurt airport reports traffic resumption after climate protest
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanon's PM Mikati reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701 in Meetings with Security Council ambassadors
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanon's PM Mikati reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701 in Meetings with Security Council ambassadors
0
Lebanon News
05:01
Middle East Airlines: Flights on August 2 and 3, 2024, will remain as scheduled except for some
Lebanon News
05:01
Middle East Airlines: Flights on August 2 and 3, 2024, will remain as scheduled except for some
0
Lebanon News
02:20
Lebanon condemns Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs, demands Security Council action
Lebanon News
02:20
Lebanon condemns Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs, demands Security Council action
0
Lebanon News
00:32
Hezbollah announces rocket attack on northern Israel
Lebanon News
00:32
Hezbollah announces rocket attack on northern Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:01
Middle East Airlines: Flights on August 2 and 3, 2024, will remain as scheduled except for some
Lebanon News
05:01
Middle East Airlines: Flights on August 2 and 3, 2024, will remain as scheduled except for some
0
Lebanon News
05:35
Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures
Lebanon News
05:35
Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-25
LF's Geagea: Berri's new tripartite formula turns presidential elections into 'mere formality'
Lebanon News
2024-07-25
LF's Geagea: Berri's new tripartite formula turns presidential elections into 'mere formality'
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Breaking: Israeli strike kills Hezbollah Radwan commander in south Lebanon: Sources told Reuters
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Breaking: Israeli strike kills Hezbollah Radwan commander in south Lebanon: Sources told Reuters
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:50
Hezbollah's Nasrallah vows retaliation against Israel in major speech following Shokor and Haniyeh assassinations: Key takeaways
Lebanon News
09:50
Hezbollah's Nasrallah vows retaliation against Israel in major speech following Shokor and Haniyeh assassinations: Key takeaways
2
Lebanon News
00:23
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:23
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanese Officials Uncertain About Hezbollah's Response; International Ambassadors Seek Calm
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanese Officials Uncertain About Hezbollah's Response; International Ambassadors Seek Calm
4
Lebanon News
00:32
Hezbollah announces rocket attack on northern Israel
Lebanon News
00:32
Hezbollah announces rocket attack on northern Israel
5
Lebanon News
11:00
Israeli airstrike targets area in southern Lebanon; injuries and fatalities reported (Video)
Lebanon News
11:00
Israeli airstrike targets area in southern Lebanon; injuries and fatalities reported (Video)
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:42
Israel Enters War Emergency Amid Anticipated Retaliations from Iran and Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:42
Israel Enters War Emergency Amid Anticipated Retaliations from Iran and Hezbollah
7
Lebanon News
15:43
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi questions presidential absence and Christian representation; warns against linking Lebanon to other issues
Lebanon News
15:43
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi questions presidential absence and Christian representation; warns against linking Lebanon to other issues
8
Lebanon News
05:35
Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures
Lebanon News
05:35
Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More