Sweden closes embassy in Lebanon amid regional tensions

Sweden announced that it will close its embassy in Beirut amid concerns that the war in Gaza could escalate into a regional conflict, after urging its citizens to leave Lebanon.



Foreign Minister Tobias Billström told Swedish Radio: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has instructed its staff to leave Beirut and travel to Cyprus, and the ministry is planning to temporarily relocate its embassy."



The decision was 'initially made for August but is subject to extension depending on the security situation.'



The minister noted that "the ministry is closely monitoring the developments."



According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, up to 10,000 Swedish citizens traveled to Lebanon this summer, despite the travel warning to Beirut issued since October 2023.



The minister added: "I urge Swedes in Lebanon to leave the country by any means possible, as long as they still can."