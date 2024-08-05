Israeli drone targets area near square in Mays al-Jabal, resulting in injuries

According to Lebanon's National News Agency, an Israeli drone targeted the area near the square in the town of Mays al-Jabal, resulting in several injuries, who were transferred to Tebnine Hospital.



The Public Health Emergency Operations Center, part of the Ministry of Health, has confirmed that the Israeli drone strike resulted in the deaths of two individuals.

Earlier, at 4:15 a.m., Israeli warplanes raided the town of Kfarkela.