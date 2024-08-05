News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Bilal Abdallah visits Haret Hreik, pledges support amid rising tensions
Lebanon News
2024-08-05 | 04:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
MP Bilal Abdallah visits Haret Hreik, pledges support amid rising tensions
MP Bilal Abdallah confirmed that the Public Health, Labor, and Social Affairs Committee aimed to demonstrate solidarity with the residents of Haret Hreik during a visit on Monday.
"We send a message to Israel that we have not and will not bow down, and we will remain united," Abdallah said.
He added that the committee would visit hospitals in Beirut's southern suburbs to support medical and nursing staff, emphasizing their readiness despite limited resources.
"We reject war, but if it happens, we will be united," Abdallah stressed.
The visit follows the assassination of Hezbollah leader Fouad Shokor by Israel in Haret Hreik.
Lebanon News
Bilal Abdallah
Haret Hreik
Beirut
Southern Suburb
Assassination
Israel
Fouad Shokor
Lebanon
Next
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
Israeli drone targets area near square in Mays al-Jabal, resulting in injuries
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Hezbollah affirms assassination of group's 'great jihadist leader', Fouad Shokor, in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Hezbollah affirms assassination of group's 'great jihadist leader', Fouad Shokor, in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Lebanon reports 3 deaths, 74 injuries after Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Lebanon reports 3 deaths, 74 injuries after Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Lebanon's PM condemns Israeli aggression on Beirut's southern suburbs, calls for international action
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Lebanon's PM condemns Israeli aggression on Beirut's southern suburbs, calls for international action
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Iranian Embassy in Lebanon condemns 'cowardly Israeli aggression' on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Iranian Embassy in Lebanon condemns 'cowardly Israeli aggression' on Beirut's southern suburbs
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:11
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:11
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
01:31
Israeli drone targets area near square in Mays al-Jabal, resulting in injuries
Lebanon News
01:31
Israeli drone targets area near square in Mays al-Jabal, resulting in injuries
0
Lebanon News
00:09
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters
Lebanon News
00:09
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:11
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:11
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Fouad Shokor was present, bombs hit target precisely: Israel's Broadcasting Authority reports
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Fouad Shokor was present, bombs hit target precisely: Israel's Broadcasting Authority reports
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-01
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib Receives Egyptian Ambassador: Any reckless military action could lead the entire region into an all-out war
Lebanon News
2024-08-01
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib Receives Egyptian Ambassador: Any reckless military action could lead the entire region into an all-out war
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
11:42
Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoting Kiryat Shmona mayor: Beirut and Tehran must burn in a preemptive attack that restores deterrence to Israel
Middle East News
11:42
Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoting Kiryat Shmona mayor: Beirut and Tehran must burn in a preemptive attack that restores deterrence to Israel
2
Lebanon News
00:09
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters
Lebanon News
00:09
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
World on edge: Global focus shifts to potential Iranian and Hezbollah retaliation
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
World on edge: Global focus shifts to potential Iranian and Hezbollah retaliation
5
Lebanon News
01:31
Israeli drone targets area near square in Mays al-Jabal, resulting in injuries
Lebanon News
01:31
Israeli drone targets area near square in Mays al-Jabal, resulting in injuries
6
Lebanon News
10:07
Israeli airstrike on Beit Lif in South Lebanon injures three people
Lebanon News
10:07
Israeli airstrike on Beit Lif in South Lebanon injures three people
7
Lebanon News
05:11
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:11
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
8
Middle East News
08:01
Israeli media: Factory in Kiryat Shmona hit by rocket from southern Lebanon
Middle East News
08:01
Israeli media: Factory in Kiryat Shmona hit by rocket from southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More