MP Bilal Abdallah visits Haret Hreik, pledges support amid rising tensions

Lebanon News
2024-08-05 | 04:18
MP Bilal Abdallah visits Haret Hreik, pledges support amid rising tensions
0min
MP Bilal Abdallah visits Haret Hreik, pledges support amid rising tensions

MP Bilal Abdallah confirmed that the Public Health, Labor, and Social Affairs Committee aimed to demonstrate solidarity with the residents of Haret Hreik during a visit on Monday.

"We send a message to Israel that we have not and will not bow down, and we will remain united," Abdallah said.

He added that the committee would visit hospitals in Beirut's southern suburbs to support medical and nursing staff, emphasizing their readiness despite limited resources.

"We reject war, but if it happens, we will be united," Abdallah stressed.

The visit follows the assassination of Hezbollah leader Fouad Shokor by Israel in Haret Hreik.

Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
Israeli drone targets area near square in Mays al-Jabal, resulting in injuries
